Marlins put OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on the IL with an oblique strain

Man, this stinks. The only thing more reliable than Jazz Chisholm Jr. making highlight-reel plays over the past couple of years has been Chisholm landing on the injured list, and it looks like 2023 is shaping up to be another frustratingly injury-riddled year for the Miami Marlins outfielder. Just a week after returning from the turf toe that cost him more than a month of action, Chisholm has now been put back on the injured list — this time with the dreaded oblique strain.

Chisholm suffered the injury while taking a swing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. The 25-year-old immediately winced and grabbed his side, which is never a good sign:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. reaches to his left side in pain after this swing in the 6th



He's the Marlins DH today, so not confirmed yet whether he's staying in the game or not pic.twitter.com/72viUceWHZ — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) July 2, 2023

The team has yet to offer a firm timetable for his return to action, and we likely won’t have any more specifics until MRI results come back in the next day or two. Still, oblique strains have a tendency to linger, and we’ve seen them knock players out several weeks if not months even this year.

Marlins placed Jazz Chisholm, Jr. on the IL with an oblique strain. He will have an MRI and depending on the severity, the length of time out will then be determined. Most low grade oblique strains are minimum 3-4 wks, and that is the hope. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 3, 2023

A return before August seems awfully unrealistic, which would be a big blow to a Marlins team that enters play on Monday in possession of the first NL Wild Card spot amid a surprisingly hot start. That start has largely been driven by the team’s pitching, and Miami was hoping that Chisholm’s return would help ignite an offense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in most major categories. The center fielder had been on a roll since coming off the IL last week, slashing .348/.375/.696 over his first six games back.

Prior to that, he’d been out since May 13 battling turf toe, and that’s always been the concern with Chisholm: He’s among the most dynamic players in baseball, but he’s yet to show that he can stay healthy for a full season. He’s only cracked 100 games played once, making 124 starts back in 2021. He got off to a torrid start to 2022, leading the NL in OPS, homers, RBI and slugging percentage and making his first All-Star team, only for a stress reaction in his back to end his season after just 60 games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. talks about going on the IL... https://t.co/VAWcDacWkG pic.twitter.com/T29TNzyhlC — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) July 3, 2023

In Chisholm’s absence, the Marlins will likely rely on Jonathan Davis to take the majority of reps in center field, with Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz in the corners and Jorge Soler serving as the DH. Avisail Garcia, on the IL with back tightness since the beginning of May, has yet to advance to baseball activities after experiencing a setback during a rehab assignment at Triple-A in early June.