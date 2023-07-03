Orioles vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After dropping two of three in St. Louis over the weekend, the New York Yankees will look to get back on track as they head home for a crucial divisional showdown with the Baltimore Orioles this week. First pitch of Monday night’s opener is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on MASN in the Orioles market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Breakout righty Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.21 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, while Domingo German (5-5, 4.54 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees in his first start since spinning a perfect game last week.

Baltimore snapped a four-game skid with a win in their series finale over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, but it’s been something of a worrying stretch for the O’s. They’re still comfortably second in the AL East at 49-33, but they’ve been a bottom-five offense over the last two weeks, which isn’t great for a team that needs to score runs to paper over a mediocre rotation. Wells has been the unexpected leader of that group, but there’s not much behind he and Kyle Bradish, so Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Co. will need to get back on track soon.

If the O’s offense has been scuffling of late, the Yankees offense has fallen directly into a ditch. New York’s lineup rates as the very worst in the league since Aaron Judge went down in early June, with the outfield relying on the likes of Billy McKinney, Jake Bauers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. That doesn’t leave a ton of margin for error, which is bad news given Luis Severino’s disastrous run, Nestor Cortes’ shoulder injury and Gerrit Cole’s recent mortal streak. The Yankees are clinging to the last AL Wild Card spot at 46-38, but this is a dangerous time.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Baltimore at -115 and New York coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.5.

Orioles vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Domingo German

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Orioles -115, Yankees -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.