 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Angels vs. Padres: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Monday’s FS1 MLB broadcast featuring the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres.

By DKNation Staff
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers a pitch during an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 28, 2023 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

FS1 will host Monday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego and will air on Bally Sports West in the Angels market and SDPA in the Padres market. Jaime Barria (2-3, 2.92 ERA) gets the start for L.A. while the red-hot Blake Snell (4-7, 3.21) looks to keep it rolling for San Diego.

Paragraph on team 1recent performance, notable players, odds

Paragraph on team 2, recent performance, notable players, odds

The Padres enter as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels checking in at +155. The run total is set at 8.

Angels vs. Padres

Pitchers: Jaime Barria vs. Blake Snell
First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET
Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West
Padres local broadcast: SDPA
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
Moneyline odds: Padres -180, Angels +155

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Network