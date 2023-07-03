2023 MLB power rankings: Braves take top spot, Padres tumble as we enter Week 15

As we near the halfway point of the 2023 MLB season, it feels like down is up and up is down — making it increasingly challenging to sort through things for our weekly power rankings of all 30 teams. To make matters even worse, every single team in the AL has gone between 4-6 and 6-4 over their past 10 games, as the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers begin to fall back to the pack a bit while erstwhile contenders in the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels are all unable to get out of their own way.

In the NL, the Atlanta Braves are threatening to run away with the East already, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning to flex their muscle a bit as they try to track down the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Wild Card race, however, is anyone’s guess, as the Mets, Padres and Cubs refuse to stop underachieving and Giants and Marlins keep racking up wins. So how do we make sense of it all? Who’s for real, and who’s pretending? Here’s our attempt at sifting through the chaos.

Tier 1

1. Atlanta Braves

2. Tampa Bay Rays

3. Texas Rangers

4. Baltimore Orioles

You could argue that this should’ve happened a week or two ago, but we wanted to give the Rays the benefit of the doubt after their torrid start (not to mention the fact that Atlanta had fattened its record against some weak competition in June). But the Rays’ rotation looks awfully shaky behind Zach Eflin and Tyler Glasnow, with Shane McClanahan on the IL and Taj Bradley continuing to be less than the sum of his parts, while the Braves are just laying waste to everyone they come across. The O’s, meanwhile, continue to be a bit less than advertised at the plate, while we remain skeptical of the Rangers pitching over the long haul.

Tier 2

5. Arizona Diamondbacks

6. Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Miami Marlins

8. Houston Astros

9. San Francisco Giants

Just when it seemed like the Dodgers were ready to get on a roll, Clayton Kershaw may need an IL stint while Tony Gonsolin got rocked in an embarrassing loss to the Royals on Sunday afternoon. L.A. will still be a dangerous out, but their rotation is running out fumes right now — while the Marlins have pitching in spades, even without Trevor Rogers. The D-backs need Merrill Kelly and Corbin Carroll back in a hurry, while the Giants may have found a much-needed fifth starter in Keaton Winn.

Tier 3

10. Milwaukee Brewers

11. Cincinnati Reds

12. Toronto Blue Jays

13. Philadelphia Phillies

14. New York Yankees

15. Los Angeles Angels

The Brewers ... may have an offense? Okay, maybe that’s overstating the case a bit, but it was a solid week at the plate for Milwaukee, and frankly we trust Milwaukee’s offense more than Cincy’s pitching right now — Andrew Abbott’s heroics notwithstanding. The bottom four of this tier are all varying degrees of disappointing: We’re done waiting on the Jays to finally wake up, the Yankees have the league’s worst offense right now, the Angels are so thin they’re starting Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar at the corner infield spots and the Phillies ... well, we’re not sure what’s wrong with the Phillies, but they shot themselves in the foot yet again in a series loss to the Nats this weekend.

Tier 4

16. Boston Red Sox

17. Cleveland Guardians

18. Minnesota Twins

19. Seattle Mariners

Boston found something in the rotation with Brayan Bello, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock ... only for Whitlock to go down with elbow trouble on Sunday. Yikes. It’s been that kind of year for the Red Sox, although there’s still the potential for a real run here if they can get healthy. The same doesn’t seem like it can be said for any of the other three teams in this tier, all of whom have had serious trouble scoring runs all year. Cleveland gets the slight nod because we trust their hitting a bit more than Minnesota and their pitching a bit more than Seattle.

Tier 5

20. Chicago Cubs

21. Pittsburgh Pirates

22. San Diego Padres

23. New York Mets

24. St. Louis Cardinals

25. Chicago White Sox

Chicago remains arguably the league’s streakiest team, with the bottom falling out this week just when they seemed primed to go on a run. At least Chicago has shown some sort of pulse, though, whereas San Diego, New York and St. Louis continue to reenact the Sideshow Bob stepping on rakes GIF. Honestly, five of the six teams in this tier have the talent to make the postseason, but who knows if or when they’ll put it together — the Cardinals can’t get outs consistently, the Mets find themselves with holes in the lineup and rotation and the Padres can’t get everything firing at the same time.

Tier 6

26. Detroit Tigers

27. Washington Nationals

28. Colorado Rockies

Whereas there was at least a glimmer of hope in the tier above, we’ve now officially reached the point of no return. Detroit may be onto something if Tarik Skubal and Eduardo Rodriguez return from injury to join Matt Manning and Reese Olson in the rotation, but the lineup remains very far away — although not nearly as far away as Colorado, who’s just looking for anything to build on at all right now. Hey, at least Josiah Gray and Elias Diaz are All-Stars.

Tier 7

29. Kansas City Royals

30. Oakland Athletics

We meet again. These two teams have traded places at the bottom of the league for weeks now, with K.C. fending off the A’s once again thanks to showing a bit of pluck this weekend against the Dodgers. Maikel Garcia looks like a legit spark plug at the top of the lineup.