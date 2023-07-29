Yankees vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. It’ll be a battle of young righties on the mound, as Clarke Schmidt (6-6, 4.33 ERA) goes for the Yankees while the O’s counter with Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.65).

Despite the long-awaited return of Aaron Judge, the script remained frustratingly the same for the Yankees in Friday’s series opener, as a dormant offense squandered Gerrit Cole’s brilliant outing in a 1-0 walk-off loss. New York has now gone 19-24 in their last 43 games, with an offense that ranks 25th in the Majors in team wRC+. They’re now three games out of a Wild Card spot at 54-49, and it’s clear that Judge isn’t nearly 100 percent — and won’t be enough to save them unless Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton more of the team’s underachieving bats get hot.

The O’s dream run continued on Friday, as they enter play on Saturday with the best record in the AL at 63-40 and are three up in the loss column on the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead. Rotation depth remains a need at the deadline, but rookie Grayson Rodriguez is finally starting to make good on his massive potential and John Means is set to join Kyle Bradish, Wells and Co. at some point in August. If Baltimore gets enough pitching, though, this lineup can bang with anyone, with Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and a cavalcade of young hitters leading the charge.

Baltimore is the -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +100. The total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Tyler Wells

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Orioles local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Orioles -120, Yankees +100

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.