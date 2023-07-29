Red Sox vs. Giants: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco. James Paxton (6-2, 3.46 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, while reliever Ryan Walker (3-0, 2.70 ERA) will open for in what figures to be a bullpen game for the Giants.

Boston continues to look more and more like they should be buyers at the trade deadline, entering play Saturday just one back in the loss column of the division rival Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot and winners of five in a row and seven of their last 10. The pitching has held together surprisingly well without Chris Sale and Garrett Whitlock, as Paxton, Brayan Bello and Nick Pivetta have all stepped up. Triston Casas’ emergence has been a huge boon to an offense that already boasts among the game’s best outfields with Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran alongside superstar Rafael Devers.

The Giants’ offensive free fall continues, as Friday’s 3-2 loss was the seventh time in their last nine games that they’ve mustered just two runs or fewer. Unsurprisingly, they’ve lost seven of their last 10, and while they’re still tied with the Miami Marlins for the final NL Wild Card spot, the team desperately needs either some deadline upgrades or for J.D. Davis, Michael Conforto and Co. to start swinging the bats like they were earlier this season. Logan Webb remains a rock atop the rotation, but San Francisco doesn’t have enough behind him to consistently win pitcher’s duels.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston the -115 favorites and San Francisco coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.

Red Sox vs. Giants

Pitchers: James Paxton vs. Ryan Walker

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: N/A

Giants local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Giants -105

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.