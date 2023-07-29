Rays vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston. It’s a battle of highly-touted rookies on the mound, as Taj Bradley (5-6, 5.30 ERA) goes for the Rays against Houston’s Hunter Brown (6-7, 4.19).

What began as a historically great start to the season has come apart over the past month or so for the Rays, who are hoping that Friday’s dramatic win in the series opener will snap them out of their July funk. Tampa is still just 6-15 this month, three back in the loss column of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East race. The offense has regressed badly, as Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and other early-season breakouts have come back to Earth. Injuries have left the rotation awfully thin behind Shane McClanahan and Bradley, especially with Zach Eflin now nursing a knee injury, and it remains to be seen how Tampa will address pitching at the trade deadline.

The Rays spoiled the returns of Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez on Friday, but the defending World Series champs still look poised to make a run down the stretch. Houston also finds itself uncharacteristically short on starting pitching depth, thanks to both injuries (Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. out for the year, Jose Urquidy on the mend) and the struggles of Cristian Javier. Still, with Framber Valdez, Brown and Javier, there’s plenty of talent here, and the lineup is rounding into form now that it’s finally back at full strength. Houston is tied with the Toronto Blue Jays in the second and third AL Wild Card spots, and they’re now breathing down the Texas Rangers’ neck in the AL West.

The Astros are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rays are +110 underdogs. The total is set for 8.5.

Rays vs. Astros

Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Hunter Brown

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Astros -130, Rays +110

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.