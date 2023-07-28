Aaron Judge activated from IL, will return to Yankees lineup Friday vs. Orioles

After nearly two months, the New York Yankees’ nightmare has finally ended: Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge has been activated from the injured list and is expected to make his return to the lineup for Friday night’s huge clash with the division-leading Baltimore Orioles.

Aaron Judge is officially back for the New York Yankees. He's expected to play tonight for the first time since June 3. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2023

Infielder Oswald Peraza has been optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Judge has been out since colliding with the right-field fence at Dodger Stadium on June 3, tearing a ligament in his right big toe. New York has floundered without its captain, going 19-23 in the 42 games since — with an offense that ranks 25th in the Majors in team wRC+. In third place when Judge went down, the Yankees enter play on Friday last in the rugged AL East at 54-48, two back in the loss column of the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot.

GM Brian Cashman has yet to tip his hand one way or the other with the trade deadline approaching, but with Judge returning to the lineup — and he and Gerrit Cole not getting any younger — you’d have to figure that New York’s front office will look to acquire Major League talent by 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Yankees have needs just about everywhere, from catcher to third base to the corner outfield spots to starting pitching, as Judge rejoins a lineup with precious few hitters actually performing up to their reputations.

The 31-year-old was slashing a ridiculous .291/.404/.674 with 19 homers through his first 49 games, despite missing time earlier in the year with a hip ailment. He opted to forgo a rehab stint in the Minors, after taking BP on the field prior to New York’s last few games and running the bases in a simulated game environment. Given what he’s said about the pain he’s experiencing, it’s unlikely that Judge is 100 percent right now, or really anything close to it. Still, even 70 percent of arguably the best hitter in baseball would be a god-send for a Yankees team desperate to sneak into the postseason.