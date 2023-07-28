Angels vs. Blue Jays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays, with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Recent trade acquisition Lucas Giolito (6-6, 3.79 ERA) will make his L.A. debut on the mound, while Toronto counters with ace Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.18).

Welcome to L.A., Lucas Giolito. The Angels’ newest deadline acquisition will make his first start with his new team right in the thick of a Wild Card chase. Winners of eight of their last 10, the Halos have decided to hold on to Shohei Ohtani and are officially all-in for 2023. They’re now just three back of Toronto for the AL’s final Wild Card spot at 54-49, and with Ohtani around, anything is possible. They’ll need consistency from Reid Detmers and Patrick Sandoval down the stretch behind Ohtani and Giolito, while Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Anthony Rendon figure to return in August to give the lineup a boost.

Toronto just took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers to wrap up their West Coast swing, but it’s still been one step forward, one step back of late for the Jays, who won eight of nine earlier this month but have gone 4-5 since. This team could also use another starter behind Gausman and Jose Berrios, as well as a left-handed bat to complement Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Co. The talent is absolutely here to make a deep October run, but we’ve yet to see it all gel for more than a week at a time.

The Blue Jays enter as -190 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles at +165. The run total is set at 8.5.

Angels vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: N/A

Blue Jays local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -190, Angels +165

To watch Friday's Angels-Blue Jays matchup, you'll need a subscription to Apple TV+