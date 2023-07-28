Guardians vs. White Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.98 ERA) will get the ball for Cleveland in what figures to be a bullpen game, while the White Sox counter with righty Touki Toussaint (0-1, 4.91).

Cleveland has won seven of their last 10, but this team still finds itself in a precarious spot as the trade deadline looms. They enter play Friday at 52-51, five games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, in limbo between buying and selling. The rotation has been thinned out by injuries to Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie, though rookies Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen seem promising. The offense is the biggest culprit, although they are in the top 10 in team wRC+ since the second half began thanks to the Naylor brothers (Bo and Josh) and the ever-reliable Jose Ramirez.

The fire sale is officially on for the White Sox. Chicago has shipped out Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman all in the last couple of days, the nadir of a profoundly disappointing season on the South Side. The White Sox entered 2023 with big expectations, but they enter Friday with the third-worst record in the AL at 41-63. Luis Robert Jr. is a keeper, and Dylan Cease has been very good of late, but the rest of Chicago’s core — from Andrew Vaughn to Eloy Jimenez to Tim Anderson to Yoan Moncada — has bounced between injured and ineffective.

The Guardians enter as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox at +120. The run total is set at 10.

Guardians vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Xzavion Curry vs. Touki Toussaint

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: N/A

White Sox local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Guardians -140, White Sox +120

To watch Friday’s Guardians-White Sox matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.