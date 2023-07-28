Yankees vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees (54-48) look to stay afloat in the AL Wild Card race as they head down I-95 for a huge weekend series against the division-leading Baltimore Orioles (62-40). First pitch of Friday’s opener is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on MASN in the Orioles market. The Yankees will have ace Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.78 ERA) on the mound, while the O’s hand the ball to top prospect Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 6.91).

All rise, Aaron Judge is finally back. The reigning AL MVP is making his return to the lineup tonight after nearly two months out with a toe injury. It couldn’t come at a better time for New York, which has gone 19-23 in the 42 games since — with an offense that ranks 25th in the Majors in team wRC+. They’re still just two games out of a Wild Card spot at 54-48, though, so if Judge is healthy and hot, who knows what can happen. The Yankees will need the rotation behind Cole to improve, though, as Nestor Cortes remains out with a shoulder injury and Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino have underwhelmed this year.

It’s been a dream run for the O’s, who enter Friday with the best record in the AL at 62-40 and are three up in the loss column on the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead. Rotation depth remains a need at the deadline, but rookie Grayson Rodriguez is finally starting to make good on his massive potential and John Means is set to join Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and Co. at some point in August. If Baltimore gets enough pitching, though, this lineup can bang with anyone, with Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and a cavalcade of young hitters leading the charge.

New York enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the O’s narrow +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Grayson Rodriguez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -125, Orioles +105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.