Slumping Giants reportedly set to promote top prospect Marco Luciano from Triple-A

Amid six losses in their last seven games — a span in which their offense has mustered just 11 total runs — the San Francisco Giants are bringing up one of the most exciting prospects in the game to help bolster their postseason push. Reports began to surface after the team’s win over the Oakland A’s late Tuesday night that shortstop Marco Luciano, MLB Pipeline’s No. 15 overall prospect, is set to be called up from Triple-A on Wednesday:

After another quiet night for the lineup, the Giants are planning to call up Marco Luciano, per sources: https://t.co/GdGFtqg13Q — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 26, 2023

The move comes at a critical time for San Francisco, as they could feel their hold on a playoff spot slipping with each underwhelming loss. The offense has gone into the tank of late, and the middle infield spots have been a particular sore spot — injuries to both Thairo Estrada and Brandon Crawford have left the Giants with just struggling rookie Casey Schmitt (.545 OPS) and the light-hitting David Villar (.550) and Brett Wisely (.497) as options at second and short. With five teams hovering between 47 and 48 losses in the race for three NL Wild Card spots, each game feels critical, and Luciano could be just the shot in the arm this team needs.

One of the most sought-after position players in the 2018 international free agent class, the Dominican native immediately showed major potential upon arriving stateside the next year. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a scouting report on Luciano that doesn’t rave about his bat speed, and he does indeed have some of the quickest hands in the Minors, helping him generate monster power from the right side.

Marco Luciano reached base twice vs the Rockies, including this 0-1 HR (119 EV). pic.twitter.com/EgxJ41g0FR — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) November 1, 2020

Combine that potential pop with the athleticism (and arm strength) to play shortstop in the Majors, and you’ve got the makings of a future star — even if he can get a little swing-happy at times, especially against better breaking stuff.

The story of his progression through San Francisco’s system had been one of methodical growth: Luciano will flash at one level, struggle in a late-season cameo at the next rung on the ladder, then conquer that level the following year. In 2023, though, that timeline has accelerated. After posting a .789 OPS through his first 56 games at Double-A, the Giants promoted him to Triple-A Sacramento, where he promptly went yard twice in his first six contests.

Marco Luciano launches the first Triple-A homer of his career!



The No. 2 @SFGiants prospect extends the @RiverCats lead with a long ball to the left field corner. pic.twitter.com/0wBIbQJQ13 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 23, 2023

Given that he only has 269 plate appearances worth of experience in the high Minors, it’s likely that the 21-year-old will face some growing pains as he adjusts to Major League pitching. We’ve seen him make those adjustments before, though, and he comes with as much upside as anyone San Francisco could’ve acquired at the trade deadline.