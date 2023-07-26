Mets vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After an embarrassing loss in the Subway Series opener on Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will try to salvage a split of their two-game set against the crosstown rival New York Mets on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on SNY in the Mets market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, while the Yankees counter with Carlos Rodon (0-3, 7.36 ERA) in a battle of southpaws.

The Mets have less than a week left to convince Steve Cohen and the front office that the most expensive team in the history of baseball should be buyers at the trade deadline. New York lost two of its three series to start the second half, most recently dropping two of three in unconvincing fashion to the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga have been pitching very well of late, and Quintana’s return to the rotation should help, but a struggling Max Scherzer and a flammable bullpen have really hurt. The biggest problem, however, is the underachieving offense, which hasn’t gotten nearly enough from the stars — Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, etc. — it was built around. Maybe Alonso’s two-homer outburst yesterday is a sign of better things to come.

A sweep of the lowly Kansas City Royals bought New York’s playoff hopes some time, but they fell right back down to Earth on Tuesday night. The Yankees now find themselves back in sole possession of last place in the AL East — still just two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot, but not inspiring much of any confidence. They’ve gone just 8-12 in July and 17-23 in nearly two months without Aaron Judge, with an offense that ranks 27th in baseball in team wRC+ since June 1. Pitching had kept the Yankees afloat for a while, but the bullpen is starting to crack under that strain while Rodon and Luis Severino are pitching well below expectations. With Nestor Cortes still out with a shoulder injury, there’s not much to rely on past Gerrit Cole — especially not with Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Co. also underachieving.

The Yankees are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Mets vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jose Quintana vs. Carlos Rodon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Yankees -150, Mets +130

If you aren't around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you'll need a subscription to ESPN+.