Mets vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on SNY in the Mets market and the YES Network in the Yankees market. Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, while Domingo German (5-8, 4.52 ERA) goes for the Yankees.

The Mets now have exactly one week left to convince Steve Cohen and the front office that the most expensive team in the history of baseball should be buyers at the trade deadline. New York has lost two of its three series since the second half began, most recently dropping two of three in unconvincing fashion to the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Verlander and Kodai Senga have been pitching very well of late, and Jose Quintana’s return to the rotation should help, but a struggling Max Scherzer and a flammable bullpen have really hurt. The biggest problem, however, is the underachieving offense, which hasn’t gotten nearly enough from the stars — Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, etc. — it was built around.

A sweep of the lowly Kansas City Royals has kept New York’s playoff hopes afloat for now, as the Yankees now find themselves tied for last place in the AL East — and just two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot. Still, this team hasn’t inspired a ton of confidence lately: They’ve gone just 8-11 in July and 17-22 in nearly two months without Aaron Judge, with an offense that ranks 27th in baseball in team wRC+ since June 1. Pitching had kept the Yankees afloat for a while, but the bullpen is starting to crack under that strain while Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino are pitching well below expectations. With Nestor Cortes still out with a shoulder injury, there’s not much to rely on past Gerrit Cole — especially not with Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Co. also underachieving.

The Mets are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.5.

