2023 MLB power rankings: Orioles, Dodgers rising as the trade deadline looms

With the trade deadline right around the corner, just about every team in the Majors is under the magnifying glass — every game a referendum, the difference between going for it and playing it safe (or selling entirely).

Certain teams are making their move: The Baltimore Orioles have looked a cut above in the AL East, finally catching and surpassing the Tampa Bay Rays (and still have arguably the league’s deepest farm system, in case a certain two-way phenom happens to become available). The Dodgers offense is on an absolute heater, stuffing the New York Mets and Texas Rangers into a trash can last week. Certain teams, however, are not: The Mets and Yankees still cannot get out of their own way, while the Reds and D-backs may not have enough pitching to sustain their hot starts.

Who should be buying? Who should be selling? Let’s break down the state of the league do it the only way we know how: with a power ranking of all 30 Major League teams. Here’s our attempt at sifting through the chaos.

2023 MLB power rankings: Week 18

Tier 1

1. Atlanta Braves

2. Baltimore Orioles

Well well well. After weeks in a tier of their own, the Braves finally have some company atop these rankings, a combination of Atlanta’s pitching issues — things are even sketchier now that Bryce Elder is coming back to Earth — and the O’s all-around great play. If this is the Grayson Rodriguez we’re going to get for the entire stretch run, you could make the argument that Baltimore is in the best shape of anyone in baseball, with a great lineup, lights-out back-end of the bullpen and more trade chips than any other team in the league ahead of the trade deadline.

Tier 2

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Texas Rangers

5. Tampa Bay Rays

The Dodgers just got done pantsing the Rangers this weekend, in the process exposing the rotation issues we all knew Texas’ terrific lineup had been masking. L.A. has rotation questions of its own, but with Clayton Kershaw reportedly close to a return and Ryan Pepiot inching closer to his season debut, Kershaw/Julio Urias/Tony Gonsolin/Emmet Sheehan/Bobby Miller/Ryan Pepiot seems more than good enough for a team with this much offensive firepower. Just about everyone outside the top tier has glaring weaknesses to address in the next week or two, but the Dodgers have the highest number of answers.

Speaking of questions and answers: It’s become abundantly clear that Texas and Tampa both have work to do at the deadline. The Rangers need at least one more arm both in the rotation and the bullpen — Lance Lynn and Keynan Middleton from Chicago, perhaps? — while the Rays are stuck in neutral on offense and dealing with one too many injuries to their starting rotation.

Tier 3

6. Houston Astros

7. Toronto Blue Jays

8. Milwaukee Brewers

9. San Francisco Giants

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

11. Cincinnati Reds

Look out for the Astros: Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez are almost back, and if Houston picks up one more starter at the deadline, they could have everything they need with Chas McCormick adding some more length to this lineup. Toronto could be in the market for a starter themselves, as they look for some more reliable options beyond the top three of Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios.

I’m still not quite sold on Milwaukee over the long haul, but top prospect Sal Frelick provided an immediate jolt to their lineup and Freddy Peralta has thrown the ball much better of late. If Brandon Woodruff comes back healthy, they could be a bear to deal with in a short postseason series. The D-backs and Reds, meanwhile, have started to fall off the pace a bit, as both of them don’t have enough quality rotation options right now.

Tier 4

12. Boston Red Sox

13. Minnesota Twins

14. Philadelphia Phillies

15. Seattle Mariners

16. Miami Marlins

17. Los Angeles Angels

18. New York Yankees

Look out, the Twins may have found an offense, with Alex Kirilloff and Edouard Julien catching fire in recent weeks. The Red Sox are swinging hot bats as well, and they’ve probably shown enough that Chaim Bloom and Co. owe it to them to find another starting pitcher or two at the deadline and see how much noise they can make.

The Mariners are the swing team in this tier, with the potential to vault up the AL Wild Card race but an offense that simply hasn’t been consistent enough in support of Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. The bottom three clubs here are all taking on water — the Marlins weren’t aggressive enough in supplementing a team that had clearly found some fool’s gold in the first half, while the Angels and Yankees have their arrows pointing squarely down as we approach what could be a momentous trade deadline for both.

Tier 5

19. Cleveland Guardians

20. San Diego Padres

21. Chicago Cubs

22. New York Mets

23. St. Louis Cardinals

Maybe this is harsh to the Guardians, but with Shane Bieber on the shelf I don’t have enough faith in their pitching staff to carry a mediocre offense — or in this front office to shell out to acquire the help they’d need at the trade deadline. After that, we’ve officially reached the fringes of contention; the Padres, Cubs and Mets have the talent to turn themselves into buyers, but none of them have shown the ability to stack enough wins together in a row. San Diego stands the best chance, with plenty of offensive starpower and a solid top three of Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Seth Lugo, but we’ve been saying that all year to no avail. (Is it totally crazy, the way the Cardinals are swinging the bat, to think that St. Louis still has a chance in the NL Central if they can get good Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz for the rest of the year?)

Tier 6

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

25. Detroit Tigers

26. Chicago White Sox

27. Washington Nationals

28. Colorado Rockies

We’ve finally reached the land of the definite sellers, as each of these teams figure to offload pieces over the next week-plus. Pittsburgh’s youth movement is in full effect, making them an interesting watch over the next couple months as we see what Endy Rodriguez, Henry Davis and Co. might look like in 2024. The White Sox will look drastically different on the other side of the deadline, with mainstays like Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn moving on, while the Tigers (Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Lorenzen) and Nationals (Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario, Hunter Harvey) should also be active.

Tier 7

29. Kansas City Royals

30. Oakland Athletics

The battle for MLB’s basement is shaping up to be a fierce one, with these teams separated by half a game in the standings and each 3-7 in their last 10 games. They don’t even figure to look much different after the deadline, as neither of them have a ton that other teams might want to trade for.