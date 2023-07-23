Mets vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. [Sentence about pitching matchup]

It’s now or never for the Mets, who entered the second half needing a pre-trade deadline surge and have instead mostly treaded water. New York is still mired in fourth place in the NL East after splitting the first two games at Fenway, seven games back of the final NL Wild Card spot and 5-5 over their last 10 games. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have struggled for consistency all year, and that’s been the theme in general: The team’s stars, the players a top-heavy roster absolutely needed to produce, haven’t pulled their weight, from Scherzer and Verlander to Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and the slumping Pete Alonso. There’s still time and talent to turn it around, but the clock is ticking to convince Steve Cohen and Co. that this team deserves to be a buyer.

Boston also finds itself straddling the trade deadline fence, waiting to see how the next week or so plays out. Unlike New York, though the Sox have played well of late, winning seven of their last 10 and moving just two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card race. They’ll need Brayan Bello, James Paxton and Nick Pivetta to continue carrying an injury-depleted pitching staff. Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo pace a deep lineup, but if Boston’s makeshift rotation can’t keep up their breakout years, it likely won’t be enough.

