Royals vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees will go for a badly-needed sweep as they wrap up a weekend series with the Kansas City Royals in the Bronx. First pitch of Sunday’s finale is set for 1:35 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium, and the game will air on Bally Sports Kansas City in the Royals market and the YES Network in the Yankees market. Righty Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6 will get the ball for the visitors, while Luis Severino (1-4, 6.66) hopes to get back on track for New York.

It’s another lost year in Kansas City, as the Royals enter play on Sunday with the second-worst record and run differential in all of baseball. The offense has gone into the tank since Vinnie Pasquantino’s season-ending injury: Bobby Witt Jr. appears primed for a huge second half, but he’s currently the only Royals regular with an OPS at or above league-average — K.C. has the posted the third-lowest team OPS in the Majors since July 1. The pitching, comparably hasn’t been that bad — rookie Alec Marsh has been a pleasant surprise, and even Lyles has been much better of late after a historically bad start this season — but young arms like Brady Singer and Daniel Lynch haven’t taken the steps forward that the Royals need to get out of this interminable rebuild.

New York entered this series with its 2023 season on life support, but two wins have the Yankees now tied for last place in the AL East — and just two games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. They’ve still gone 18-27 in nearly two months without Aaron Judge, with an offense that ranks 27th in baseball in team wRC+ since June 1. The pitching had kept the Yankees afloat for a while, but the bullpen is starting to crack under that strain while Carlos Rodon and Severino are pitching well below expectations. With Nestor Cortes still out with a shoulder injury, there’s not much to rely on past Gerrit Cole — especially not with Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Co. also underachieving.

The Yankees enter as -195 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Royals at +165. The run total is set at 9.

Royals vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jordan Lyles vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.