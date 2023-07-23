Padres vs. Tigers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

dPeacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Joe Musgrove (9-2, 3.16 ERA) will go for San Diego, while Alex Faedo (1-4, 6.98) makes his first start back from the IL for the Tigers.

San Diego has won two in a row and four of five, which is exactly the kind of stretch they need if they’re going to convince A.J. Preller to buy at the trade deadline. Yet the Padres remain on the fringes of the NL Wild Card race, 5.5 games back of Philly for the final spot at 46-51. San Diego has the best starter’s ERA in the NL, thanks to a red-hot stretch from Musgrove, a solid season from Seth Lugo and Blake Snell morphing into possibly the single best pitcher in all of baseball over the past two months. The offense, however, remains frustratingly hit or miss: Manny Machado has warmed up alongside Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., but there are still glaring weaknesses in this lineup. Combined with a bullpen that’s had a hard time handing leads to shutdown closer Josh Hader, and the Padres have dropped far more games than they should given their talent level.

It’s looking like another rebuilding year in Detroit, but credit the Tigers for remaining feisty: They’ve gone 9-7 so far in July (series against the Royals, Tigers and A’s have certainly helped) and remain just five back in the loss column of the Twins in the AL Central at 44-54. Their -89 run differential is far uglier, and this is a team that remains starved for offense, but more important are the positive signs for the future: Riley Greene has blossomed into a star when healthy this season, while Spencer Torkelson has taken steps forward and Kerry Carpenter looks like a keeper. Detroit has also developed several promising young starters, including Reese Olson, lefty Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning. There’s still a way’s to go, but you can squint and see what the next contending Tigers team might look like.

The Padres enter as heavy -230 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers at +195. The run total is set at 8.5.

Padres vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Alex Faedo

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Padres -230, Tigers +195

