Royals vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Saturday’s matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on Bally Sports Kansas City in the Royals market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Righty Brady Singer (6-8, 5.70 ERA) will take the mound for the visitors will New York hands the ball to ace Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.78).

It’s another lost year in Kansas City, as the Royals enter play on Saturday with the second-worst record and run differential in all of baseball. The offense has gone into the tank since Vinnie Pasquantino’s season-ending injury: Bobby Witt Jr. appears primed for a huge second half, but he’s currently the only Royals regular with an OPS at or above league-average — K.C. has the posted the third-lowest team OPS in the Majors since July 1. The pitching, comparably hasn’t been that bad — Marsh in particular has been a pleasant surprise, coming off a start in which he struck out 11 in six innings of two-run ball against the Tampa Bay Rays — but young arms like Singer and Daniel Lynch haven’t taken the steps forward that the Royals need to get out of this interminable rebuild.

The 2023 season is officially on life support for the Yankees, and even that may be a bit generous. A series loss to the Colorado Rockies and a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels has dropped New York into dead last in the AL East and four games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. They’ve gone 17-27 in nearly two months without Aaron Judge, with an offense that ranks 27th in baseball in team wRC+ since June 1. The pitching had kept the Yankees afloat for a while, but the bullpen is starting to crack under that strain while Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino are pitching well below expectations. With Nestor Cortes still out with a shoulder injury, there’s not much to rely on past Cole — especially not with Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Co. also underachieving.

New York enters as heavy -215 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Royals the +185 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.