Braves vs. Brewers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET at American Family Field. Righty Allan Winans will make his first Major League start for Atlanta, while Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.79 ERA) gets the ball for the Brewers.

After a slow start to the second half, the Braves have gotten back on track with two wins in a row — running their record to an MLB-best 63-33. Atlanta has far and away the most dangerous lineup in baseball this year — their team OPS of .830 is nearly 30 points higher than second-place Texas — with NL MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuna Jr. leading the charge and Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies and Co. backing him up. Pitching is a bit of a question mark, with Max Fried and Kyle Wright on the IL, rookie Bryce Elder regressing a bit and Spencer Strider getting victimized by the home run ball, but this lineup can cover for a multitude of sins.

The Brewers had won eight of 10 prior to their loss on Friday night, entering Saturday with a 1.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central. Milwaukee’s lineup has struggled all year, but they’ve perked up a bit lately, largely thanks to the efforts of Christian Yelich and William Contreras. Really, though, this team will go as far as its pitching takes them, with Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta at the top of the rotation and Houser and Julio Teheran pitching surprisingly well amid injuries to Brandon Woodruff and Wade Miley. Of course, it helps to have Devin Williams and one of the league’s best bullpens, too.

The Braves enter as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee at +120. The run total is set at 9.5.

Braves vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Allan Winans vs. Adrian Houser

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Brewers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Braves -140, Brewers +120

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.