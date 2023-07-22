White Sox vs. Twins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis. It’s a star-studded matchup on the mound, as White Sox ace Dylan Cease (4-3, 4.18 ERA) will square off against 2023 All-Star Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.16).

Chicago is among the most interesting teams heading into trade deadline season, but not for the reason they hoped back in the spring. The White Sox are mired in fourth place in the AL Central, with the AL’s third-worst record — ahead of only the historically bad Royals and A’s. It’s looking like sell time on the South Side, and there are plenty of names that figure to be of interest, from Cease to Lance Lynn to Lucas Giolito to Tim Anderson (really, anyone but Luis Robert Jr., the one member of this Chicago core who’s played up to expectations this year). The offense has underachieved outside Robert Jr. — Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada have struggled to stay healthy again, while Andrew Vaughn has yet to take the leap — and the pitching depth behind Cease and Giolito has evaporated.

Look out, the Twins may finally have found an offense. Long the owner’s of baseball’s best pitching staff — with Gray, Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober and Kenta Maeda anchoring a stacked rotation — Minnesota floundered at or below .500 thanks to a total inability to score runs. The team is still striking out at a league-high rate this year, but top prospects like Alex Kirilloff and Edouard Julien are leading a resurgence at the plate, one that’s finally helping the Twins gain some breathing room atop the AL Central.

The Twins enter as -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago the +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

White Sox vs. Twins

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Sonny Gray

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: N/A

Twins local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Twins -145, White Sox +125

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.