Mets vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will air on PIX11 in the Mets market and NESN in the Red Sox market. Max Scherzer (8-3, 3.99 ERA) gets the start for the visitors, while James Paxton (5-2, 3.51) will go for Boston.

It’s now or never for the Mets, who entered the second half needing a pre-trade deadline surge and have instead mostly treaded water. New York is still mired in fourth place in the NL East, seven games back of the final NL Wild Card spot and 5-5 over their last 10 games. Scherzer is coming off of one of his best starts as a Met last time out against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he and Justin Verlander have struggled for consistency all year. That’s been the theme in general: The team’s stars, the players a top-heavy roster absolutely needed to produce, haven’t pulled their weight, from Scherzer and Verlander to Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and the slumping Pete Alonso. There’s still time and talent to turn it around, but the clock is ticking to convince Steve Cohen and Co. that this team deserves to be a buyer.

Boston also finds itself straddling the trade deadline fence, waiting to see how the next week or so plays out. Unlike New York, though the Sox have played well of late, winning seven of their last 10 and surpassing the rival Yankees for fourth in the rugged AL East. They’re within striking distance of the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card race, but they’ll need Brayan Bello, James Paxton and Nick Pivetta to continue carrying an injury-depleted pitching staff. Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo pace a deep lineup, but if Boston’s makeshift rotation can’t keep up their breakout years, it likely won’t be enough.

This one is a true pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams entering at -110. The run total is set at 9.5.

