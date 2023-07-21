Yankees catcher Jose Trevino to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

As if things needed to get even worse for the last-place New York Yankees right now, the team will be without its starting catcher for the remainder of the year. Jose Trevino is reportedly set to undergo wrist surgery that will end his 2023 season:

Jose Trevino needs season-ending wrist surgery. Said that his wrist has been an issue dating back to spring training. He thought he could play through the pain, but it has reached a point where he needs to get it fixed. Expects to be ready for spring training 2024. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 21, 2023

Trevino apparently started experiencing pain in the wrist all the way back in spring training, and while he tried to fight through it as the Yankees suffered one injury after another in the first half of this season, eventually it became too much. It also may have been affecting his performance at the plate: Trevino has always been known more for his glove than his bat, but he was mired in a particularly dreadful slump of late, hitting just .190/.252/.242 with a single home run in 37 games (31 starts) since May 2. For as much as New York — and Gerrit Cole in particular — value his presence behind the plate, a 58 OPS+ wasn’t going to cut it for a team already short on offensive firepower.

To replace Trevino on the active roster, the team has called up third catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A. Originally acquired as part of the trade that brought Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Bronx in March of last year, Rortvedt has appeared in just five games so far for the Yankees, buried behind Trevino and Kyle Higashioka on the depth chart while also battling a myriad of injuries over the past two seasons. A second-round pick of the Minnesota Twins out of Verona (Wisc.) High School way back in 2016, Rortvedt’s only prior Major League experience came with the Twins back in 2021. He hit .169/.229/.281 with three homers in 39 games. Rortvedt will likely move into the backup spot, while Higashioka — who’s hit .232/.267/.384 with five homers in a part-time role this season — becomes the 1A option.

More interestingly for the team’s long-term future, Rortvedt’s promotion makes room in Triple-A for top catching prospect and 2020 first-round pick Austin Wells:

Austin Wells has been promoted to AAA, per @RailRidersTT pic.twitter.com/JC0GBQvcLy — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 21, 2023

Well, fine, “catcher” may be a bit generous at this point, but whatever position he winds up, Wells’ power figures to play — he hit 11 homers in 58 games in his first taste of Double-A this season.