Padres vs. Tigers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Righty Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.78 ERA) will get the ball for the Padres, while the Tigers counter with promising rookie Reese Olson (1-3, 3.96).

San Diego entered the second half in need of a big push ahead of the trade deadline, and so far results have been ... mixed. The Padres have gone 3-4 over the past week, dropping a four-game set in Philadelphia before taking two of three against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Padres remain on the fringes of the NL Wild Card race, 6.5 games back of Philly for the final spot at 46-51. San Diego has the best starter’s ERA in the NL, thanks to a solid season from Lugo, Joe Musgrove finding his footing and Blake Snell morphing into possibly the single best pitcher in all of baseball over the past two months. The offense, however, remains frustratingly hit or miss: Manny Machado has warmed up alongside Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., but there are still glaring weaknesses in this lineup. Combined with a bullpen that’s had a hard time handing leads to shutdown closer Josh Hader, and the Padres have dropped far more games than they should given their talent level.

It’s looking like another rebuilding year in Detroit, but credit the Tigers for remaining feisty: They’ve gone 9-6 so far in July (series against the Royals, Tigers and A’s have certainly helped) and remain just four back in the loss column of the Twins in the AL Central at 44-52. Their -77 run differential is far uglier, and this is a team that remains starved for offense, but more important are the positive signs for the future: Riley Greene has blossomed into a star when healthy this season, while Spencer Torkelson has taken steps forward and Kerry Carpenter looks like a keeper. Detroit has also developed several promising young starters, including Olson, lefty Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning. There’s still a way’s to go, but you can squint and see what the next contending Tigers team might look like.

San Diego enters as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Detroit at +120. The run total is set at 9.

To watch Friday’s Padres-Tigers matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.