Yankees vs. Cardinals: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After splitting a rain-soaked doubleheader on Saturday, the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals will both be gunning for a series win in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and Bally Sports Midwest in the Cardinals market. Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.78 ERA) will take the mound for New York, while Jordan Montgomery (5-7, 3.52 ERA) will pitch for the Cardinals.

The Yankees and Cardinals have split the series thus far, with the Cardinals winning the first, 11-4, and the Yankees taking the second, 6-2. Aaron Judge remains out for the Yankees, and they have struggled for it — their batting average sits at 24th in the league, and their on-base percentage ranks 27th. Their pitching has been a saving grace, ranking fourth in ERA against this season. New York sits in third place in the AL East.

The Cardinals have a decent batting average and average more runs per game than the Yankees, but their pitching has been a challenge this season. They have a 4.54 ERA against this season, the sixth-worst in MLB. Jordan Walker and Paul Goldschmidt lead the team in on-base percentage.

Yankees vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 2:15 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -115, Cardinals -105

