Twins vs. Orioles: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins (42-42) and the Baltimore Orioles (48-33) with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Minnesota will start Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.67 ERA), while Baltimore counters with Cole Irvin (1-3, 7.18 ERA).

The Twins have taken both games in the series so far. They won game one 8-1 and escaped game two with a 1-0 win. Gray’s dominant April seems like a distant past, as he has started becoming inconsistent on the mound. He hasn’t ever been bad, but if he isn’t on his game, the lineup has proven that Gray can’t always rely on them if he allows a few runs.

Despite being second in the AL East, the Orioles have dropped four games in a row. In three of them, they have scored a combined two runs, causing concern over where their potent offense has gone. The southpaw Irvin has split time between starting and coming out of the pen. He could have a short leash on Sunday if the game gets out of hand early.

The Twins are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. Minnesota will play a three-game series to begin next week against the Kansas City Royals, while Baltimore will play four games against the New York Yankees. The Orioles and Twins will match back up next weekend for another three-game series leading into the All-Star break.

Twins vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Cole Irvin

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: N/A

Twins local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Twins -125, Orioles +105

To watch Sunday’s Twins-Orioles matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.