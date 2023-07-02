Giants vs. Mets: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. San Francisco will start Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.88 ERA), while the Mets counter with lefty David Peterson (2-6, 7.00 ERA).

The Giants are looking for their fifth series win in their last six on Sunday night, as they continue to hang in the NL West race at 46-37 — even with the Los Angeles Dodgers and just 3.5 back of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s a balanced attack on offense, with LaMonte Wade Jr., Michael Conforto, Joc Pederson, J.D. Davis and Thairo Estrada all contributing, while a surprisingly great bullpen has covered for a rotation that’s dealt with injuries and inconsistency behind Logan Webb.

New York snapped a three-game losing streak with a win on Saturday, but it’s just their third victory in their last 10 games as they continue to fall further behind in both the NL East and NL Wild Card races. Pitching continues to be an issue for the Mets, who can’t get Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga all clicking at the same time while cycling through the same mediocre options in the Nos. 4 and 5 slots — though Peterson did pitch well in his return from Triple-A last weekend. Francisco Lindor has begun to heat up a bit recently, but New York is still getting very little at the plate from everyone not named Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo.

The Mets are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Giants vs. Mets

Pitchers: Ross Stripling vs. David Peterson

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Mets -125, Giants +105

