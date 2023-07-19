Report: Rob Manfred expected to be reelected as MLB commissioner next week

Rob Manfred has taken plenty of heat from baseball fans during his nine years as MLB commissioner — especially recently, given his role in both last season’s lockout and the Oakland Athletics’ pending move to Las Vegas — but don’t expect him to be going anywhere any time soon. Per a report in The Athletic on Thursday night, Manfred is expected to have more than enough support to earn reelection for a third term.

“No doubt, there never was,” an anonymous source told Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal. “It’s a foregone conclusion”.

Manfred had told reporters last week that he planned to seek reelection, calling the commissioner’s role “the best job in the world” and adding “my current thinking is I’d like to continue to do it.” It wasn’t known exactly when that election would take place, however: MLB rules stipulate that, 18 months prior to the end of the commissioner’s current term, there’s a nine-month window in which a simple majority of team owners can vote to retain that commissioner. Once that window closes, a three-quarters vote is required. Manfred was elected to his second term in November of 2018, with a contract that runs until January 25, 2025 — putting us nearly at the start of that nine-month window.

The vote hasn’t actually taken place yet, but Drellich and Rosenthal report that it’s expected to happen some time next week in Washington, D.C., where Manfred and ownership are scheduled to meet. The earliest day that he could be re-elected on a majority vote would appear to be Tuesday, which is July 25. Manfred’s first two terms as commissioner were for five years, and if his third term is the same length, he would be in line to lead the sport until at least January 25, 2030.

The prospect of Manfred helming the sport through the end of the decade will no doubt rub a lot fans — particularly a lot of fans in Oakland — the wrong way. And there’s good reason for that: Manfred rose to his current heights thanks to his reputation as a dogged labor negotiator — he was responsible for the deal that brought baseball back after the 1994-95 lockout, and has led every negotiation with the MLBPA since — and he often seems to adopt that mode no matter the issue, whether he’s dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic or players’ responses to the George Floyd protests.

Even earlier this year, as fans in Oakland and around the country grieved the pending loss of the A’s, Manfred couldn’t even bring himself to express any real sympathy, instead hectoring about low attendance numbers. He often gives the impression that the thing he cares about isn’t baseball, but delivering for the bottom line. (Even the rule changes implemented this season, though largely well-received, seemed to come from a place of shame or embarrassment about the game, a desire to turn it into something it never has been and never could be.)

Which, of course, is exactly why he’s expected to breeze to reelection without any real fuss. Manfred isn’t a steward of the game; he works for the 30 team owners, and in that capacity, he’s been wildly successful: MLB took in an estimated $10.8 billion in revenue in 2022, compared to $9.5 billion in 2015, his first season in charge. That, above all else, is why he earns a reported $25 million a year. Manfred’s job is to do the unpopular thing that will make the most money in the short-term, and to take the heat for it so that the billionaires who sign his paycheck don’t have to. He’s an excellent fall guy, and it’s no wonder they want to keep him around for five more years.