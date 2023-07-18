Yankees vs. Angels: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees’ market and on Bally Sports West in the Angels’ market. Domingo German (5-5, 4.32 ERA) will step on the hill for the Yanks and will go head-to-head with Patrick Sandoval (4-7, 4.41 ERA) for the Angels.

New York is having a tough time on this road trip with three losses in four games and with the Red Sox surging, the Bronx Bombers have fallen into last place in the AL East. A Gleyber Torres sac-fly in the top of the seventh helped them build a two-run lead in last night’s series opener, but that immediately evaporated and they eventually fell in extras. We will see if German can steady the ship on the mound for the Yanks tonight.

The vibes have not been good with Los Angeles as of late with the mounting injuries and increasing trade speculation surrounding Shohei Ohtani. However, the Angels were able to down the Yankees in a dramatic 4-3 victory. Ohtani’s two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh tied the ballgame and his bat flip immediately went viral on social media. Then in the bottom of the 10th, pinch hitter Michael Stefanic sent everyone home with a walkoff RBI single. We’ll see if they can carry that over into tonight’s contest and pick up another win.

Both teams have even moneyline odds of -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Angels

Pitchers: Domingo German vs. Patrick Sandoval

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -110, Angels -110

If you aren't around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App.