Dodgers vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Camden Yards in Baltimore and will air on MASN in the Orioles market and Spectrum Sportsnet in the Dodgers market. Michael Grove (1-2, 6.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.18 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series on Monday, 6-4. However, the Orioles enter Tuesday’s game as home favorites, set at -125 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dodgers are installed at +105.

The Dodgers have won their last three series against the Pirates, Angels, and Mets, the last of which was on the road. The Orioles had won eight in a row before last night, sweeping the Marlins and the Twins.

Dodgers vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Michael Grove vs. Tyler Wells

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum Sportsnet LA

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Orioles -125, Dodgers +105

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.