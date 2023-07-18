 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles on TBS.

By Grace McDermott

Los Angeles Dodgers v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Camden Yards in Baltimore and will air on MASN in the Orioles market and Spectrum Sportsnet in the Dodgers market. Michael Grove (1-2, 6.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.18 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series on Monday, 6-4. However, the Orioles enter Tuesday’s game as home favorites, set at -125 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dodgers are installed at +105.

The Dodgers have won their last three series against the Pirates, Angels, and Mets, the last of which was on the road. The Orioles had won eight in a row before last night, sweeping the Marlins and the Twins.

Dodgers vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Michael Grove vs. Tyler Wells
First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET
Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum Sportsnet LA
Orioles local broadcast: MASN
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app
Moneyline odds: Orioles -125, Dodgers +105

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

