Twins vs. Mariners: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Monday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, and will air on Bally Sports North in the Twins market and Root Sports Northwest in the Mariners market. It’ll be a battle of high-octane righties on the mound, as Sonny Gray (4-3, 2.89 ERA) gets the ball for Minnesota against Seattle ace Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.66).

Signs of life from the Twins’ offense! Granted, a lot of that could just be a weekend against the Oakland A’s abysmal pitching staff, but Minnesota will take anything they can get right now. The Twins boast baseball’s best pitching staff, with Gray, Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Kenta Maeda giving them as much rotation depth as anyone. The lineup has been the problem: Minnesota is striking out more than any team in baseball, while foundational pieces like Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco all slog through injuries, ineffectiveness or both. The Twins are now 48-46, 2.5 up on the Guardians in the weak AL Central. If they can hit even a little bit, they’ll be able to run away with that division; if not, though, they’ll continue to frustratingly hover around .500.

In a lot of ways, the Mariners are very similar to the Twins: a deep pitching staff — anchored by a big three of Gilbert, Luis Castillo and George Kirby — held back by an offense that’s drastically underperformed. The main difference is that, while Minnesota gets to play in the AL Central, Seattle is losing ground to the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros in the rugged AL West. Seattle is striking out at the second-highest rate in the league, with Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez all performing at around league-average. Those are the pieces that were expect to drive this lineup, so that won’t be nearly good enough if they hope to make another playoff push.

The Mariners enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Seattle at +115. The run total is set at 7.5.

