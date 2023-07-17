Yankees vs. Angels: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

Two slumping would-be contenders look to halt their summer swoons as the New York Yankees kick off a West Coast swing with a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels this week. First pitch of Monday’s opener is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports West in the Angels market. Luis Severino (1-4, 7.38 ERA) will look to get back on track for New York, while L.A. sends righty Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.62) to the mound.

The Yankees entered the second half needing to stack wins in order to prove themselves contenders before the trade deadline ... and promptly went out and dropped two of three to the last-place Colorado Rockies, including an embarrassing walk-off loss on Sunday. New York is simply a mediocre roster right now: They’re mediocre at the plate, where there are simply too many easy outs and Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo have yet to fill the void left by Aaron Judge; they’re mediocre in the rotation behind Gerrit Cole, with Severino struggling badly, Nestor Cortes on the shelf and Carlos Rodon still working back from his own injury; even the usually-reliable bullpen has shown cracks lately, coughing up six runs in Sunday’s defeat. The Yankees simply have too many holes right now to take them seriously in the AL East, where they currently sit in last place at 50-44.

In many ways, the Angels are in much the same spot as the Yankees are: preseason contenders who got off to a reasonably strong start before injuries and a lack of depth sent them spiraling down the standings. Buried in the AL Wild Card standings at 46-48 — and having lost eight of 10 after Sunday’s heartbreaker to the Houston Astros — a fire sale at the trade deadline now seems increasingly likely. With Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Brandon Drury all on the IL, Shohei Ohtani is a man alone in L.A.’s lineup, while Canning, Reid Detmers and Tyler Anderson haven’t been nearly consistent enough behind him in the rotation. There are replacement-level players up and down this roster right now, and not even Ohtani is good enough to make up for it.

The Angels enter as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees the narrow +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Angels

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Griffin Canning

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

