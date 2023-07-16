Yankees place Josh Donaldson on the IL, recall top infield prospect Oswald Peraza

The New York Yankees have repeatedly insisted that third baseman Josh Donaldson just needs at-bats, some extended playing time to find his rhythm and unlock the pop the team believes still resides in his bat. His body, however, refuses to cooperate with that plan: New York put the 37-year-old on the injured list again on Sunday morning, this time with a calf injury Donaldson suffered during Saturday night’s win over the Colorado Rockies.

The third baseman appeared to tweak something during an at-bat in the seventh inning, moving very gingerly out of the batter’s box after hitting a ground ball to short.

Josh Donaldson appeared to tweak something while running to first base. #Yankees

pic.twitter.com/HdswcrnLZm — Bronx Bombers News (@NewsBronx) July 16, 2023

Manager Aaron Boone said the injury “wasn’t great” after the game, and while we’ve yet to hear back on the results of his MRI, the fact that he’s already been put on the injured list suggests that there’s at least a strain. It’s the second leg injury Donaldson has gone through this year, as he missed most of the season’s first two months with a hamstring strain.

Of course, given Donaldson’s struggles at the plate when he has been available — he entered Sunday with a miserable .142/.225/.434 slash line on the year — plenty of Yankees fans might see this as addition by subtraction, especially when you consider who’ll be taking his place on the Major League roster.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed INF Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

• Recalled INF Oswald Peraza (#91) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 16, 2023

Infielder Oswald Peraza, who entered the year as a consensus top-50 prospect and has been on fire at Triple-A, will be joining the team in Colorado, his second stint with the Yankees this season. (The 23-year-old got the call during Donaldson’s first IL stint back in late April, struggling to a .188/.316/.219 slash line over 38 plate appearances.)

Peraza was sensational in his first taste of the Majors last year, posting an .832 OPS across 18 games, and he’s long been among the team’s most tantalizing young talents. Signed out of Venezuela way back in 2016, the now-23-year-old broke out in a big way back in 2021, slashing .297/.356/.477 across three levels of the Minors and earning his way onto top prospect lists. That performance earned him his MLB debut last year, but given the team’s logjam of infielders — from Donaldson to Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu to former double-play partner Anthony Volpe — the Yankees have never found a way to give Peraza consistent playing time at the highest level.

That logjam still persists, especially with LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton also needing time at DH, but given New York’s struggles at the plate without Aaron Judge they’ll be hard-pressed not to give Peraza a shot at the full-time third-base job. The youngster has been tearing it up at Triple-A, hitting .261/.352/.495 with 12 homers and 11 steals across 45 games, and he represents the team’s best chance at adding some badly-needed oomph and athleticism to the lineup.