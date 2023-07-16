Astros vs. Angels: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Righty Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.34 ERA) will start for the ‘Stros while Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.25 ERA) will step on the hill for the Halos.

Los Angeles overcame a three-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth of last night’s game to win 13-12 in extra innings. It was a Shohei Ohtani home run that got the late rally started for the Angels, and they later tied the game with a Hunter Renfroe RBI single. In the bottom of the 10th, Trey Cabbage scored on a throwing error to walk it off. It was a desperately needed win for L.A., who’s been plummeting out of the AL Wild Card race amid injuries to Mike Trout and others.

Houston let that one slip away in a game where its hot bats produced 12 runs off 16 hits. The Astros squandered multiple big leads as a five-run top of the seventh put them up 9-3, only for the Angels to immediately produce a six-run bottom of the seventh to tie the contest. Jose Abreu went 2-5 with three RBI in the loss. It highlights just how dire the team’s pitching situation is right now, with Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy already on the IL and ace Framber Valdez leaving Saturday’s game due to injury. The rotation depth that looked like such a strength this spring has been sorely tested, and Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez’s absences don’t help either.

The Astros enter as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels at +110. The run total is set at 10.

Astros vs. Angels

Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Tyler Anderson

First pitch: 7 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Astros -130, Angels +110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.