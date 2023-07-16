Giants vs. Pirates: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Lefty Alex Wood (4-3, 4.68 ERA) will get the ball for San Fran, while the Pirates counter with rookie Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 4.44).

Not much was expected of the Giants after a dismal 2022 season, but wins in the first two games of this weekend set have San Francisco in possession of the third and final NL Wild Card spot at 51-41 — and just 2.5 games back of the rival Dodgers for the NL West lead. Logan Webb and Alex Cobb have been stalwarts atop the rotation, while Gabe Kapler has done an admirable job of navigating through a seemingly endless line of bullpen days, coaxing a top-10 team ERA despite sub-par seasons from guys like Wood, Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling and Anthony DeSclafani. The offense has taken a similar all-hands-on-deck approach, with youngsters like Patrick Bailey and Blake Sabol and holdovers like LaMonte Wade Jr. supplementing shrewd offseason acquisitions like Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis and Joc Pederson.

The Pirates’ dream April feels like several lifetimes ago, as Pittsburgh has gone 21-42 since and sits well out of the NL Central and Wild Card races. Mitch Keller has enjoyed a career year, but the rest of Pittsburgh’s young staff (Johan Oviedo, Roansy Contreras, Luis Ortiz) hasn’t taken a step forward, while there isn’t a single infielder with an OPS at or above league average. Andrew McCutchen’s renaissance has been a feel-good story, and top prospect Henry Davis is a keeper, but it’s another rebuilding year.

The Giants enter as -145 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Pirates at +125. The run total is set at 9.5.

Giants vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Osvaldo Bido

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Giants -145, Pirates +125

To watch Sunday’s Giants-Pirates matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.