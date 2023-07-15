Yankees vs. Rockies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After a rough start to their second-half push on Friday night, the New York Yankees will hope for a better result in game two of their weekend series against the Colorado Rockies. The game will be available on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Righty Clarke Schmidt (4-6, 4.40 ERA) will look to get New York back on track, while the Rockies counter with Connor Seabold (1-6, 6.65).

It’s been tough going for the Yankees since Aaron Judge went down. New York is now 49-43 after Friday’s loss, two games back of the final AL Wild Card spot and just 15-19 since the start of June. An offense that had looked like it was beginning to turn things around once again went silent despite the friendly mountain air at Coors Field, and this team will need much more out of Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader as long as Judge is out. Rodon, meanwhile, didn’t look like the guy the Yankees shelled out for over the winter, while Nestor Cortes still isn’t back from a shoulder injury, calling the pitching depth behind Gerrit Cole into question.

It’s another lost season for Colorado, mired in the NL cellar with a league-worst 35-57 record despite Friday’s win. The Rockies rank 29th in baseball in team ERA, ahead of only the historically-awful Oakland A’s, as injuries to German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Noah Davis have set back a rotation that was already strapped for talent. Nolan Jones looks like a find in the outfield, but mainstays like C.J. Cron, Kris Bryant and Jurickson Profar have all disappointed, while Ryan McMahon and Randal Grichuk are the only regulars with an OPS above league-average.

The Yankees enter as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Colorado the +135 underdog. The run total is set at 11.5.

Yankees vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Connor Seabold

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -155, Rockies +135

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.