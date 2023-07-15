White Sox vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.03 ERA) will look to build on his sensational start prior to the All-Star break, while the Braves send ace Spencer Strider (11-2, 3.44) to the hill.

Chicago’s free-fall continued to start the second half on Friday, with a 9-0 shellacking in the series opener — their eighth loss in their last 10 games — dropping them to 38-55 and one game closer to a seemingly inevitable sell-off at the trade deadline. Luis Robert Jr. has been sensational this season, but he’s also the only White Sox regular with an OPS at or above .800, as just about all of Chicago’s biggest names, from Tim Anderson to Eloy Jimenez to Andrew Benintendi to Yoan Moncada, have underachieved in 2023. The pitching hasn’t been much better, as Lynn’s been way too inconsistent and left the team searching for answers beyond Dylan Cease and Lucas Giolito.

The Braves, by contrast, are just pouring it on at this point. Atlanta’s +156 run differential is tied with the Rangers for the best in baseball, and they’re a jaw-dropping 28-6 since the start of June. Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Sean Murphy lead arguably the deepest lineup in the sport, and while injuries have thinned the pitching depth behind Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder, that’s a pretty good trio to build around (and Max Fried seems to be nearing a return).

Atlanta enters as the overwhelming -315 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox +260 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

White Sox vs. Braves

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Spencer Strider

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: N/A

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Braves -315, White Sox +260

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.