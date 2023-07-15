Dodgers vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.86 ERA) gets the ball for the Dodgers while the Mets counter with star rookie righty Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.31).

For all the hand-wringing — about injuries, about under-performance — about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ supposedly disappointing first half, there they are: winners of seven of 10 and a full game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West after taking the series opener in convincing fashion on Friday night. There are still questions in the rotation: Clayton Kershaw remains sidelined with a shoulder issue, Julio Urias has been up and down (though he shoved in Friday night’s win), Dustin May is out for the season and Ryan Pepiot has yet to make his debut this season due to an oblique injury. The Dodgers are relying heavily on Tony Gonsolin and a couple of rookies (Emmet Sheehan and Bobby Miller) on the mound right now, but if they keep swinging the bats like this, they can compete with anyone — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Co. have been baseball’s second-best offense since the start of July.

Baseball’s third-best offense since July 1? That would be the Mets, although they were embarrassed in a shutout on Friday night. New York have now lost three in a row after their early July hot streak, still buried in the Wild Card race at 42-49 and with Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Justin Verlander and the rest of the most expensive roster that money can buy struggling to perform up to the backs of their baseball cards. The red-hot Senga is mounting a dark-horse Rookie of the Year campaign, but if Verlander and Max Scherzer finds some consistency — and the if the team’s star hitters can’t start hitting like it — this top-heavy roster isn’t going anywhere.

This one is a true pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams checking in at -110. The run total is set at 9.

Dodgers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Kodai Senga

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

