Yankees OF Aaron Judge takes batting practice for first time since injuring toe

As the New York Yankees continue to lose ground in the AL’s postseason race, the entire tristate area looks toward Aaron Judge to see when the reigning MVP might be able to return from the toe injury that’s sidelined him since the start of June. GM Brian Cashman shot down rumors that Judge would be activated right after the All-Star break, but the outfielder did take another significant step in his recovery on Friday afternoon, participating in batting practice on the field in Colorado:

Aaron Judge taking some BP this afternoon at Coors Field pic.twitter.com/BbGmSsFtqX — Erik Boland (@eboland11) July 14, 2023

It’s the first time Judge has hit on the field since colliding with the right-field fence at Dodger Stadium. He later went through some light running drills:

Aaron Judge doing some very light on field drills pic.twitter.com/hTNewFgTgw — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 14, 2023

It’s all encouraging, but before anyone’s imagination starts running wild: The five-time All-Star still isn’t particularly close to a return. There are still plenty of boxes that need to be checked, from running the bases to facing live pitching to playing in rehab games, and we need to see how Judge’s torn ligament will respond after each one. Assuming he feels okay after Friday’s workout, it’s not hard to see him ramping up fairly quickly after that, but at this point his timetable remains “some time in early August, hopefully?”

The Yankees’ offense has perked up a little bit after a dreadful first month or so post-Judge, but New York still enters play on Friday a game back of the final AL Wild Card spot at 49-42. Judge was off to another sensational start before going down, with a .291/.404/.674 slash line and 19 homers in his first 49 games.