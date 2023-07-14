Yankees vs. Rockies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

YES Network will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38 ERA) will make his second start of the season start for the Yankees, while fellow lefty Austin Gomber (7-7, 6.40 ERA) gets the ball for the Rockies.

It’s been tough going for the Yankees since Aaron Judge went down. New York enters the second half at 49-42, a game back of the final AL Wild Card spot and just 15-18 since the start of June. There are positive signs: The once-abysmal offense has been a bit better lately, ranking 15th in baseball since July 1 thanks to improvements from Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe and even the occasional contribution from (gasp) Josh Donaldson. Rodon looked like himself in his team debut last weekend, and Nestor Cortes is almost back from a shoulder injury. Still, the fact that a league-average offense feels like a minor miracle says a lot, and with Luis Severino getting hammered, there’s still not a ton of pitching depth behind Gerrit Cole.

It’s another lost season for Colorado, mired in the NL cellar with a league-worst 34-57 record. The Rockies rank 29th in baseball in team ERA, ahead of only the historically-awful Oakland A’s, as injuries to German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Noah Davis have set back a rotation that was already strapped for talent. Nolan Jones looks like a find in the outfield, but mainstays like C.J. Cron, Kris Bryant and Jurickson Profar have all disappointed, while Ryan McMahon and Randal Grichuk are the only regulars with an OPS above league-average.

New York enters as a -200 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Colorado is a +170 underdog. The run total is set at 11.

Yankees vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Austin Gomber

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Rockies local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -200, Rockies +170

