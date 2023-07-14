Dodgers vs. Mets: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Julio Urias (6-5, 4.76 ERA) will start for L.A., while Justin Verlander (3-4, 3.60) gets the ball for New York.

For all the hand-wringing — about injuries, about under-performance — about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ supposedly disappointing first half, there they are, half a game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West. There are still questions in the rotation: Clayton Kershaw remains sidelined with a shoulder issue, Julio Urias has yet to find his footing amid injury issues of his own, Dustin May is out for the season and Ryan Pepiot remains without a timeline to return. The Dodgers are relying heavily on Tony Gonsolin and a couple of rookies (Emmet Sheehan and Bobby Miller) on the mound right now, but if they keep swinging the bats like this, they can compete with anyone — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Co. have been baseball’s second-best offense since the start of July.

Baseball’s third-best offense since July 1? That would be the Mets, who are finally starting to play like they have the most expensive roster in the history of the sport. New York is still buried in the Wild Card race at 42-48, but Francisco Lindor has led resurgent lineup of late, and Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and rookie Francisco Alvarez continue to rake. Verlander has been rock-solid and Kodai Senga is mounting a dark-horse Rookie of the Year campaign — if Max Scherzer finds some consistency (and Jose Quintana comes back from his rib injury), there are still the makings of a very solid rotation here. (The bullpen behind David Robertson, however is another question.)

The Dodgers enter as narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mets at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

