Giants vs. Pirates: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.37 ERA) will start for San Fran, while veteran lefty Rich Hill (7-9, 4.78) gets the ball for Pittsburgh.

Not much was expected of the Giants after a dismal 2022 season, but San Francisco starts the second half in possession of the third and final NL Wild Card spot at 49-41. Logan Webb and Alex Cobb have been stalwarts atop the rotation, while Gabe Kapler has done an admirable job of navigating through a seemingly endless line of bullpen days, coaxing a top-10 team ERA despite sub-par seasons from guys like Stripling, Sean Manaea, Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani. The offense has taken a similar all-hands-on-deck approach, with youngsters like Patrick Bailey and Blake Sabol and holdovers like LaMonte Wade Jr. supplementing shrewd offseason acquisitions like Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis and Joc Pederson.

The Pirates’ dream April feels like several lifetimes ago, as Pittsburgh has gone 21-40 since and sits well out of the NL Central and Wild Card races. Mitch Keller has enjoyed a career year, but the rest of Pittsburgh’s young staff (Johan Oviedo, Roansy Contreras, Luis Ortiz) hasn’t taken a step forward, while there isn’t a single infielder with an OPS at or above league average. Andrew McCutchen’s renaissance has been a feel-good story, and top prospect Henry Davis is a keeper, but it’s another rebuilding year.

The Giants enter as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Pirates the narrow +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Giants vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Ross Stripling vs. Rich Hill

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: N/A

Pirates local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Giants -130, Pirates +110

To watch Friday’s Giants-Pirates matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.