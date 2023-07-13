NL MVP race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

Hard as it is to believe, we’re about set to begin the second half of the 2023 MLB season. Throw out those pleas to small sample sizes; it’s time to put the pedal to the metal and see who’s really ready to make a run towards the postseason — and postseason awards. The NL MVP landscape has shifted quite a bit since mid-June — well, Ronald Acuna Jr. keeps doing otherworldly things, but Corbin Carroll’s shoulder injury threatens to slow him down while Mookie Betts has caught fire — and the futures market has responded accordingly.

So, just like we did a few weeks ago, let’s celebrate the start of the second half with a look at how the NL MVP odds have shifted over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated NL MVP odds as of July 13

Ronald Acuna Jr. +330 Mookie Betts +650 Freddie Freeman +1100

Corbin Carroll +3000 Luis Arraez +3500 Matt Olson +4500

Juan Soto +4500 Paul Goldschmidt +6000 Fernando Tatis Jr. +7000

Pete Alonso +8000 Sean Murphy +8000 Elly De La Cruz +8000

NL MVP race: Takeaways and best bets

Any other player but Ronald Acuna Jr., +230

Acuna Jr. right now is on pace for the first 40-homer, 70-steal campaign in the history of the sport; it’s safe to say he’s got this award in the bag pending injury or, like, a meteor falling on Truist Park. But in case the greater Atlanta area does experience a cataclysmic event — or in case Acuna Jr. gets injured again, or Mookie Betts stays on this heater for the rest of the year — it makes sense to put something down on the rest of the field. There are enough great players here to make it worthwhile.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Of course, if you’d like a specific long shot, Tatis Jr. has as much upside as anyone in baseball not named Ohtani. It’s going to take something truly ridiculous to catch Acuna Jr., even if he cools off considerably in the second half, but we’ve seen Tatis Jr. get ridiculously hot before. Take, for instance, the first half of the 2021 season, when he hit .286/.364/.656 with 28 homers and 20 steals over 72 games. That just happens to be exactly how many games San Diego has remaining in the 2023 season, and if Tatis Jr. copied that stat line, he’d wind up with 44 homers and 34 steals — although the speed numbers would almost certainly be higher given the loosened rules. That would be enough to edge Acuna Jr. in OPS and home runs, which could be enough if the Padres get hot and snag a Wild Card spot. At +7000, crazier things have happened.