AL Rookie of the Year race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

The All-Star break is here, effectively wrapping up the first half of the 2023 MLB season. Over the first few months, several rookies have made quite the impact on their teams. Josh Jung has driven in 62 runs for the Rangers (for context, Shohei Ohtani is at 63 right now). Tanner Bibee has the best ERA of any starting pitcher on the Guardians. Masataka Yoshida has a .316 average at the plate. But who will earn AL Rookie of the Year honors? Let’s take a look at some of the best bets on the board right now, with full odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated AL Rookie of the Year odds as of July 13

Josh Jung +120 Masataka Yoshida +250 Gunnar Henderson +300

Hunter Brown +1700 Anthony Volpe +3500 Tanner Bibee +4000

Taj Bradley +5000 Yennier Cano +6000 Ryan Noda +6000

Yainer Diaz +6000 Maikel Garcia +7000 Bryce Miller +7500

AL Rookie of the Year race: Takeaways and best bets

Best bet: Josh Jung +120

Jung has been all-engines-go for the Rangers this year, contributing to an offense that leads MLB in runs per game and ranks second in slugging. Jung has the third-most runs scored on the team (62), the third-most runs driven in (56) and the third-best batting average (.280). If he keeps playing like this, Jung could be a lock for the award.

Best bet: Hunter Brown +1700

Brown has become a mainstay in the Astros’ impressive pitching rotation this year and has not disappointed. His numbers have taken a dip as of late, but he started the season going 5-1 with a 3.12 ERA in his first 10 starts. If he can get back to those numbers after the All-Star break as we head into the second half of the season, Brown is a strong contender for the ROY award.