AL Cy Young race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

The MLB season is over halfway done as we hit the All-Star break, and several American League pitchers have begun to make their cases for the coveted Cy Young award. Last year, Justin Verlander took home the trophy while he was with the Houston Astros. Another Astros pitcher leads the odds board for this year’s award — Framber Valdez, who was a member of last year’s World Series-winning squad.

Here is the full list of midseason odds for the AL Cy Young, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated AL Cy Young odds as of July 13

Framber Valdez +200 Kevin Gausman +350 Gerrit Cole +400

Shane McClanahan +850 Nathan Eovaldi +900 Shohei Ohtani +1200

Luis Castillo +2500 Joe Ryan +5000 George Kirby +5000

Sonny Gray +7500 Shane Bieber +10000 Logan Gilbert +10000

AL Cy Young race: Takeaways and best bets

Best bet: Kevin Gausman +350

Gausman has been a central piece of a Blue Jays team that’s starting to play to its potential of late. Though his ERA has been hovering just above 3.00 since a bad game in early June, he was under 3.00 for a while and should be able to get back there. Gausman has effectively shut down the Rangers and the Giants since the start of June, and looks to be on track as he heads into the second half of summer.

Best bet: Gerrit Cole +400

Cole has been right on the precipice of a Cy Young for several seasons, and this could finally be the one that gets him over the top. His 9-2 record and 2.85 ERA at the All-Star break is about as good of a first half of a season as one can ask for. The Yankees have suffered from Aaron Judge’s absence, but Cole has kept them afloat in his starts.