AL MVP race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

The American League MVP award seems practically set in stone at this point. Shohei Ohtani is running away with it, with -800 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook halfway through the season. Simultaneously an ace pitcher and a hugely talented hitter, there won’t be much competition this year. In 2022, Aaron Judge beat out Ohtani for the award, but injuries have kept Judge out for much of this season — and there doesn’t seem to be too many other historical performances that could knock Ohtani off his perch.

Here is the full list of AL MVP odds midway through the season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated AL MVP odds as of July 13

Shohei Ohtani -800 Corey Seager +1600 Wander Franco +3000

Randy Arozarena +3000 Bo Bichette +4000 Adley Rutschman +6500

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +7500 Kyle Tucker +7500 Luis Robert Jr. +9000

Jose Ramirez +9000 Aaron Judge +10000 Yordan Alvarez +10000

AL MVP race: Takeaways and best bets

Best bet: Shohei Ohtani -800

Ohtani is running away with this, and unless he falls into well at some point during the second half of this season, he’s going to win this year. His 3.32 ERA and league-leading 32 homers this year are an unbeatable combination. The payout isn’t great, obviously, but this is as close to a stone-cold lock as you’ll find.

Best bet: Any other player +500

It’s Ohtani against the field at this point. No one else in the AL has made enough of a case yet to be worth a singular bet against Ohtani for the award, but betting the field gives you some leeway if Ohtani shockingly tanks or gets hurt.