Former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch presents Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with Home Run Derby trophy and chain

The 2023 Home Run Derby is in the books. Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won the event for the first time in his career. He picked up a big final round win over Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena. Guerrero pulled Arozarena’s pose on him after the win, and was then presented a trophy and celebratory chain from former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

Marshawn Lynch out here with the Home Run Derby trophy and chain acting like he just won #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/YzHGKmZCAJ — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 11, 2023

Lynch escorted the trophy all the way to home plate before showing it off to the crowd. He then gave the trophy to Seattle Mariner great Ken Griffey Jr. to present to Guerrero, while Lynch awarded the chain. Guerrero looked a little star-struck when he finally recognized who was giving him the awards.

Guerrero Jr. and his father Vladimir Guerrero Sr. become the first father/son duo to win the Home Run Derby. Guerrero Jr. took down Mookie Betts 26-11 in the first round. He then edged out hometown favorite Julio Rodriguez 21-20 in the second round. Guerrero Jr. went first in the final round and launch 25 home runs, which ended up being just enough as he defeated Arozarena 25-23.