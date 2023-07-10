Mookie Betts got some brief and hilarious Home Run Derby advice from J.D. Martinez

Mookie Betts tried to tell us. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar was the second man to enter the 2023 Home Run Derby, but he didn’t do so willingly: It was his wife who goaded him into it, while Betts maintained that he never had interest in the event.

It showed during his first round on Monday night. Betts peppered the left-center gap with line drives, but he struggled to elevate, only putting up 11 homers during his three minutes of regulation time. In the break prior to his 30 seconds of bonus time, teammate — and former Derby contestant — J.D. Martinez tried to give Mookie some advice ... but only seemed to make things worse:

JD Martinez: "He's gotta hit it in the air to left"



Mookie: "I DON'T KNOW HOW" pic.twitter.com/6I4rF0qfnM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 11, 2023

Upon Martinez informing Betts that he just needed to pull the ball in the air more, the microphone caught the two-time MVP shouting “I don’t know how!” Alas, Betts is simply too good at actual baseball to debase himself by selling out for homers.

Betts’ stay in the Derby was a short one, as he fell well short of opponent Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 26. But don’t worry, Mookie: You can get back to raking in games that count soon enough.