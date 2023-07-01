Yankees vs. Cardinals: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, and will also air on Amazon Prime Video in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Midwest in the Cardinals market. Recently recalled reliever Matt Krook (0-0, 27.00 ERA) will start what figures to be a bullpen game for New York, while St. Louis sends young lefty Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 5.62) to the mound.

Nothing like a series against the Oakland Athletics to fix what ails you. The Yankees have been baseball’s worst offense since Aaron Judge went down earlier this month, but New York put up 11 and 10 runs respectively over its last two games. They’ve now won four of five to improve to 45-36, desperately trying to keep pace in the AL Wild Card race until they can get stars like Judge and Carlos Rodon healthy. In the meantime, it’ll be up to Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo to carry a very thin lineup, as the team continues to hope that Josh Donaldson will come around and an outfield featuring the likes of Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers can keep punching above its weight. Severino is coming off a big bounce-back start last weekend, and New York will need him to recapture his ace from if they hope to contend in a rugged AL East.

Just when it seemed like the Cardinals were gaining a little momentum, they allow 24 combined runs over two straight losses to the Houston Astros. Pitching has been the main problem all year for St. Louis, who remains mired in last place in the NL Central at 33-47. Cardinals starters have pitched to a 4.96 ERA that’s fifth-worst in baseball, while Giovanny Gallegos’ blown save on Wednesday was the bullpen’s 16th already this year. That’s a lot for any offense to make up for, and St. Louis hasn’t gone the production it expected out of Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson, Willson Contreras — basically everyone not named Paul Goldschmidt.

Yankees vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Matthew Liberatore

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: Prime video (New York market only), MLB Network, MLB App

To watch Saturday’s Yankees-Cardinals game in the New York market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.