Rays vs. Mariners: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. It’s a matchup between powerful righties on the mound, with Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 4.45 ERA) going for the visitors while the Mariners turn to George Kirby (6-7, 3.26).

The Rays have come back to Earth a bit since their historic start, but Tampa has won three in a row after racking up 15 runs in Friday’s series opener. They’re still a whopping 57-28, 6.5 games up on the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. The Atlanta Braves have overtaken them for the title of league’s best offense, but this is still a deep and dangerous lineup thanks to Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe, while Glasnow and top prospect Taj Bradley have been inconsistent so far but have as much upside as anyone. If they put it all together, they could join Shane McClanahan and Zach Eflin to form MLB’s best rotation.

Friday’s blowout loss was Seattle’s third in a row and seventh in their last 10, as the good vibes from last year’s run to the playoffs haven’t carried over. Injuries to Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales haven’t helped, but the real culprit has been the offense, where Julio Rodriguez has gone through something of a sophomore slump while offseason acquisition Teoscar Hernandez has yet to get going. Seattle is now 10 games back of the Texas Rangers in the division, entering Saturday at 38-42.

The Rays enter as narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mariners checking in at +100. The run total is set at 7.

Rays vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Rays -120, Mariners +100

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.